SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $98,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

