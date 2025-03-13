Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5,595 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

