Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

