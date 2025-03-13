Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $198.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

