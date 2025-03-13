VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

VICI stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

