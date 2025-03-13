AGF Management Ltd. Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

CF stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.