AGF Management Ltd. Sells 594 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

WMS stock opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

