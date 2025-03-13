AGF Management Ltd. Sells 23,725 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Colliers International Group worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 340,691 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 626,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,920,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 358,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 219,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

CIGI stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

