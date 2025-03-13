Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 877.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,353 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.47% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

