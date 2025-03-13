Mr Miggles Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.60 Million (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Mr Miggles has a total market cap of $29.60 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mr Miggles token can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,014.86 or 0.99955605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.48 or 0.99583087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Mr Miggles

Mr Miggles was first traded on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. The official website for Mr Miggles is mrmigglesbase.com.

Mr Miggles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.03071295 USD and is up 22.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,840,479.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mr Miggles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

