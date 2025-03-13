Wrapped Islamic Coin Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $66.89 million and $1,911.66 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,014.86 or 0.99955605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.48 or 0.99583087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,194,690,996 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,477,452 coins. The official website for Wrapped Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,194,637,939.77497 with 1,669,437,958.426571 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.04061911 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Islamic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

