Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Down 90.3% in February

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the February 13th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TNGRF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.
About Thungela Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.