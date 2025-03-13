Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 932,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Down 1.2 %

Unicharm stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

