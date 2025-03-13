Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 932,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Down 1.2 %
Unicharm stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.
About Unicharm
