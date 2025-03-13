Uniphar (LON:UPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.49), with a volume of 12207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Uniphar Stock Up 19.0 %

About Uniphar

The company has a market capitalization of £837.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology

manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

