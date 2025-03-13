TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Price Performance

TDK stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. TDK has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that TDK will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

