King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 827.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,953 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.