King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 349 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.45.

CarMax Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

