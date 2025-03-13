Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INV. Northland Securities started coverage on Innventure in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Innventure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Innventure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Innventure Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innventure

INV stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. Innventure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

