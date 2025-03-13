Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zumiez

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
