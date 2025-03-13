Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zumiez

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zumiez by 67,262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,389 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $847,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 362.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,845 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

