What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for OKUR FY2025 Earnings?

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.14) for the year. The consensus estimate for OnKure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share.
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.51).
Shares of OKUR opened at $4.79 on Thursday. OnKure Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.
