Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Tracy L. Kemp Sells 2,032 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allegion stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegion by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allegion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

