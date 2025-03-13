Cormark Has Positive Forecast for TSE:TCL FY2025 Earnings

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Transcontinental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

