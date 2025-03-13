Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE FY2025 Earnings

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BCE from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a one year low of C$31.43 and a one year high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.9975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

