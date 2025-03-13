Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) CEO Robert P. Ragusa Sells 7,625 Shares

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grail Stock Up 1.0 %

GRAL stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Grail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crcm LP acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $65,061,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,550,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,902,000.

GRAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Grail in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

