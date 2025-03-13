NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) CEO Mark Manheimer Acquires 6,384 Shares

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Manheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Mark Manheimer purchased 3,616 shares of NETSTREIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.14 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -525.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

