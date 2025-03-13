Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) Insider Michael Ye Purchases 1,060,000 Shares

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ye bought 1,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,000.00 ($67,088.61).

Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Michael Ye purchased 8,000 shares of Love Group Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000.00 ($632.91).

The company has a market cap of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Love Group Global Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides social and dating products and services in Asia and Europe. The company offers Datetix, Lovestruck, and Noonswoon online dating applications. It also provides personalized matchmaking services; singles events, and love academy business, as well as operates lounge business.

