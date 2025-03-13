Gerber LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Gerber LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 341,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 215,166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 61,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

