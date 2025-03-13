Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

