William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for Holley Earnings

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holley in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $140.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLLY. Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Holley has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $292.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 573,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,670,883. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

