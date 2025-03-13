What is William Blair’s Forecast for Amplitude Q2 Earnings?

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Amplitude in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%.
Amplitude Stock Up 0.8 %
AMPL opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude
In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,496. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $568,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
