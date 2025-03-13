Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 76,076 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,076 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Halliburton worth $53,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,603 shares of company stock worth $4,041,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

