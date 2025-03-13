Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE:MCK opened at $640.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $605.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.47. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $663.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.