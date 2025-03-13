Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $48,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 459.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

