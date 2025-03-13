Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,702 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.18% of Dollar General worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 72.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 480,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,663,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
