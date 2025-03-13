iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Reduced by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,353 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,068,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,025,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,125,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 792,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

