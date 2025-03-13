Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,912,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,942,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,948,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $121.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

