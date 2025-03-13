Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 670,465 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.53% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $136,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 319,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

