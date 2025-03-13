Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Chubb comprises about 0.9% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,336,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 41.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average is $280.64. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

