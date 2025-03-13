Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $382.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.