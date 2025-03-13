Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. Ondas updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other Ondas news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $27,553.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,621.77. The trade was a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

