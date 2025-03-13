Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%.

Amarin Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.82. Amarin has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Shares of Amarin are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 10th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

