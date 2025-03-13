Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TSE:BHC

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.21 EPS.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
BHC opened at C$9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.57. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$15.43.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.