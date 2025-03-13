Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of AMN Q1 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

