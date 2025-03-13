Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

LBRT stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,661,038.57. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $808,350 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

