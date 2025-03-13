The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £366.66 ($475.50) and last traded at GBX 3,666 ($47.54), with a volume of 566439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,628 ($47.05).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.84) to GBX 4,700 ($60.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,726.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,278.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.39) per share, for a total transaction of £525,000 ($680,845.55). Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

