Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for HALO Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. This trade represents a 12.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

