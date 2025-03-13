Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on CRBU Q1 Earnings

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

