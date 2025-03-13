Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FANG

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.55 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

