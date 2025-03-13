BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 13th total of 638,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,981,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDORY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $14.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

BDORY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

