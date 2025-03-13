Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.